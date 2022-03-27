Life, the universe and everything: Wendi Whitmore on the challenges of leading a global cybersecurity crack squad

As a child, Wendi Whitmore wanted to be a fighter pilot. Today she is less Maverick from Top Gun, and more a cyber version of Jack Reacher in her role as senior vice president of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks. Unit 42 is the security giant’s combined threat intelligence and response team. It identifies the worst actors on the internet, it moves to stop them, and Whitmore is in charge of making sure it...