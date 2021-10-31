Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Leaders’ questions and answers

From home monitoring robots to the WhatsApp outage, Emmet Ryan has six questions for six tech experts

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
31st October, 2021
Leaders’ questions and answers
The Facebook/Instagram outage made people realise how embedded these apps are in our everyday lives. Picture: Getty

1. What was your reaction to the Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp outage?

2. What app (other than one your company develops) could you not live without?

3. Amazon plans to launch a home monitoring robot, would you consider getting one?

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A new Science Gallery exhibition challenges visitors to become aware of their biases in everyday life which can then become embedded in AI systems

AI bias examined by Science Gallery

Connected Emmet Ryan 6 hours ago
Aisling Byrne, chief executive and founder of Nuw

Start-up of the Month: Nuw

Connected Emmet Ryan 6 hours ago
Cassie Delaney, co-founder and chief executive, Outcaster. Picture: Bryan Meade

My Tech Life: Cassie Delaney, co-founder and chief executive, Outcaster

Connected Emmet Ryan 6 hours ago
TikTok is working with Irish content creators on #safertogether, a series dedicated to online safety

TikTok works with Irish creators on safer usage campaign

Connected Emmet Ryan 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1