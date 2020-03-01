Leaders’ questions and answers

1. Mobile World Congress was called off due to coronavirus concerns. Do you think this was the right decision?
2. Samsung is launching a new folding phone, the Z Flip. Do you like the idea of folding phones?
3. What should be the top tech priority of the next government?
