Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Leaders’ questions and answers

From online safety to new year’s resolutions, Emmet Ryan has six questions for six tech experts

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
30th January, 2022
Leaders’ questions and answers
Would a colour-changing car appeal to you? Picture: Getty

1. Flipdish has just become the latest Irish unicorn. Will this help motivate more businesses here to aim higher?

2. Are you confident the government’s proposed online safety and media regulation bill can make the internet a safer place?

3. BMW unveiled a colour-changing car in January. Would that feature appeal to you?

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cormac McKenna of PharmacyConnect with colleague David Dodd of David Dodd Pharmacy Greystones at the launch of the latter’s pharmacy app

Survey: pharmacy customers want better app access

Connected Emmet Ryan
European tech firms do not seem to have anything like the impact on our culture that the US and Asian giants do. Picture: Getty

Does Europe stack up in tech?

Connected Jason Walsh
Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland, said 70 per cent of Irish organisations were gathering data faster than they could analyse it

Dell launches Apex storage

Connected Emmet Ryan
By January 2021 Miriam Mullins had hit 500,000 and now has 1.7 million followers. Her content began purely as comedy but has evolved to providing advice and now is being used by Mullins for activism. Picture: Fergal Philips

Fancy having a go at TikTok? Just do it

Connected Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1