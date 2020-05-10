Keeping connected from a distance

Grandpal is a software product built around helping families improve the wellbeing of older members. It focuses on food, medication and social interactions, making sure fridges and cabinets are full while also giving oversight on who is visiting and when.
The last part in particular has proven a challenge during the current crisis, although Grandpal has innovated with a virtual coffee shop.
“Social distancing does not mean social isolation. We’re guiding families through different ways...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team