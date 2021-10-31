Ireland supports Africa Code Week
Last year, 1.5 million young people, 48 per cent of whom were girls, engaged in coding workshops during Africa Code Week
Africa Code week launched on October 5 in an effort to empower teachers across the continent with digital skills. Since 2015, the event has engaged with more than 100,000 teachers and the Irish government is a supporter of the initiative.
“Africa Code Week gives young people the skills needed to flourish in the 21st century. Many of the young people who take part in Africa Code Week have no prior experience of coding, but this initiative sparks an...
AI bias examined by Science Gallery
A new exhibition challenges visitors to look at their biases in everyday life and how these prejudices can influence the training data of AI systems
Start-up of the Month: Nuw
Online platform Nuw encourages sustainable fashion by facilitating users to swap clothes for a small fee
My Tech Life: Cassie Delaney, co-founder and chief executive, Outcaster
Cassie Delaney, is co-founder and chief executive of Outcaster, described as the ‘no code app builder for content providers’
TikTok works with Irish creators on safer usage campaign
#safertogether will share safety tips on issues such as reporting inappropriate content, setting filters and keeping your account secure