ICT skills: Positive vibes for personal growth
Fiona Alston examines the boost to further learning coming from the budget plus a new software engineering course that could change how future developers learn
In this month’s budget, Skillnet Ireland received total exchequer funding of €42 million for 2022 through the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.
It was a welcome announcement, as the funding will be further leveraged by over €22 million in private sector-matched funding, amounting to a total investment of €64 million in talent for enterprise in 2022.
It was an important announcement given our constant struggle to bridge the skills gap...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
AI bias examined by Science Gallery
A new exhibition challenges visitors to look at their biases in everyday life and how these prejudices can influence the training data of AI systems
Start-up of the Month: Nuw
Online platform Nuw encourages sustainable fashion by facilitating users to swap clothes for a small fee
My Tech Life: Cassie Delaney, co-founder and chief executive, Outcaster
Cassie Delaney, is co-founder and chief executive of Outcaster, described as the ‘no code app builder for content providers’
TikTok works with Irish creators on safer usage campaign
#safertogether will share safety tips on issues such as reporting inappropriate content, setting filters and keeping your account secure