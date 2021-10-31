ICT skills: Positive vibes for personal growth

In this month’s budget, Skillnet Ireland received total exchequer funding of €42 million for 2022 through the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

It was a welcome announcement, as the funding will be further leveraged by over €22 million in private sector-matched funding, amounting to a total investment of €64 million in talent for enterprise in 2022.

It was an important announcement given our constant struggle to bridge the skills gap...