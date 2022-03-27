ICT skills: Poor preparation is no defence

The ransomware attack on the HSE last year brought cybersecurity to the attention of everyone in Ireland. The hacking of such an institution proved that anyone is vulnerable to an attack, at any time.

In February this year a survey commissioned by Typetec, a managed IT service provider, found that 95 per cent of Irish SMEs had experienced a cyberattack in the past year.

In 2022 no business is exempt from the continuous threat of a...