ICT project management is agile and open

ActionPoint, the digital transformation services company, recently acquired ICT Project Management, a Dublin-based IT services firm, in a multimillion euro deal.

With offices in Limerick, Dublin, Lisburn, Cork and Galway, ActionPoint’s customers include Munster Rugby, the National Lottery and the Department of Foreign Affairs. The deal to buy ICT now means the firm has bolstered its presence in the capital.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the market out there from a talent...