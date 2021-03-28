Subscribe Today
Hybrid workplaces: The technologies bridging the gap between the office and home

A year ago hybrid working, part-time in the office and part-time at home, was a distant dream for many. Today, it looks increasingly like becoming the norm, but which technologies will facilitate it and is technology itself the source of our problems?

Jason Walsh
28th March, 2021
Karl Kennedy, chief technology officer at Enterprise Solutions, says hybrid working creates a variety of new challenges – logistical, technological and social

Now, 12 months into the pandemic but with the end finally in sight, both businesses and employees are taking stock of the working practices that allowed them to keep the lights on during the darkest of days.

Permanent remote work has proved a struggle for many, but few are clamouring for a return to commuting five days a week. The compromise of hybrid working seems to be the most widely chosen response to this, with offices...

