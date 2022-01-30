How public perception shapes public IT
For obvious reasons, the government delivers more and more services online. Behind the scenes, a raft of technologies and techniques are at play to ensure it not only functions but is secure. Here, we examine how it differs from the private sector
It’s easy to criticise the government, but as anyone who has ever worked in the public sector will tell you, the job is a complex one and the constraints are many.
And for good reason, too: private companies may be able to turn on a sixpence at the first sign of an opportunity, but governments have a responsibility to deliver to everyone and to deliver long term.
The pandemic was the single greatest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Survey: pharmacy customers want better app access
A survey has found that 93 per cent of parents want to be able to order from local pharmacies via an app
Does Europe stack up in tech?
Europe is a rich and technologically advanced society, but when it comes to information technology it has long played second fiddle to the US, and is in danger of being outpaced by China. Jason Walsh asks why
Fancy having a go at TikTok? Just do it
From dancers to comedians to charities, Emmet Ryan gleans the lessons to be learned from Ireland’s top success stories on the app