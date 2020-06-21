Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How pandemic has helped customers to boost their skills

Christophe Roche, managing director of measuring device firm Endress+Hauser, says his customers have been empowered by the skills needed to communicate virtually

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
21st June, 2020
Christophe Roche, General Manager of Endress+Hauser has found that being a motivator has become a crucial part of what he now does. Picture: Tony Gavin

Christophe Roche wasn’t quite a fish out of water when he moved to Ireland in 1998, but he was from a different enough world.

For the now general manager at Endress+Hauser in Ireland, the move in an era before smartphones, broadband or even Reeling in the Years, opened his eyes to the potential for change.

Originally from Bourges in France, Roche came to Ireland after marrying an Irish woman. “In 1997 my first...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Gaming the system: why Munster is jumping on the esports bandwagon

The rugby club has unveiled its new esports team, a sign of the growing popularity of the online pastime

Emmet Ryan | 1 week ago

30 under 30: the ones to watch in Irish tech

Emmet Ryan introduces you to this year’s rising stars of Irish tech

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago

My Tech Life: Simon Cole, chief executive of Automated Intelligence

Emmet Ryan | 2 weeks ago