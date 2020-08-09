Sunday August 9, 2020
How Otter’s audacious vision spoke to a pragmatist’s heart

After Seamus McAteer sold Datasnap, he was up for a challenge and Sam Liang’s speech to text firm kept coming up as an intriguing possibility

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
9th August, 2020
Seamus McAteer, general manager of revenue and partnerships at Otter, working from his San Francisco base

Despite spending almost 30 years in San Francisco, Seamus McAteer hasn’t lost the Dublin accent and the wit his home city is famous for.

“I look great but I’m old. It’s California living,” he joked while talking over Zoom about his latest role with Otter, the speech-to-text business.

McAteer is general manager of revenue and partnerships at the company, having found himself in the position where he could...

