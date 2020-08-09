How Otter’s audacious vision spoke to a pragmatist’s heart

Despite spending almost 30 years in San Francisco, Seamus McAteer hasn’t lost the Dublin accent and the wit his home city is famous for.
“I look great but I’m old. It’s California living,” he joked while talking over Zoom about his latest role with Otter, the speech-to-text business.
McAteer is general manager of revenue and partnerships at the company, having found himself in the position where he could...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team