How firms faced the sink or swim of digital transformation

In a sense, it is surprising that the pandemic drove such a panicked adoption of technologies such as e-commerce, videoconferencing and remote working. While the tech sector often raises the question of digital transformation, there are 4.66 billion reasons to think businesses do need to engage with digital technology.

Half of the world had conniptions this month when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for what was, let’s face it, just a few hours. It indicated...