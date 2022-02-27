Herdwatch pens in two million calves and 16,000 farmers on its farm management app

Herdwatch, the Irish farm management software company, has passed two million calves registered on its app. The achievement was reached in early February and is expected to rise even further over the coming weeks, with the calving season in full flow.

More than 16,000 farmers are now using the app. The company estimates, based on member surveys, that each of these farmers saves, on average, 3 hours per week. Herdwatch provides tools for herd and...