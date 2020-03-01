Growth in data creation brings challenges for sustainability

The growth in edge computing will bring significant changes but will present challenges for companies looking to improve their IT sustainability, a conference has heard.

At the IT Sustainability Summit in Merrion Hotel, the chief sustainability officer for HP Enterprise, Chris Wellise, told attendees that by the end of 2023, some 75 per cent of data would be created through edge computing.

Edge computing, which is computing done at or near the source of the data, usually...