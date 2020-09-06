Sunday September 6, 2020
Google announces supports for 60,000 SMEs

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
6th September, 2020
Grow with Google supports are designed to enable businesses to adapt and thrive by learning how to operate online

Google Ireland will support 60,000 Irish SMEs as they embark on recovery from the financial impacts of Covid-19. The tech giant is providing a package of tools, supports and partnerships in addition to funding.

The Grow with Google supports are designed to enable businesses to adapt and thrive by learning how to operate online. This could mean reaching new customers online, selling online for the first time, expanding to international markets or learning how to run...

