Gold standard for Datapac

Datapac has achieved Gold ProPartner status in the Veeam ProPartner Program, and is now one of a few select partners in Ireland to acquire this. Veeam Software is global leader in back-up solutions that deliver cloud data management.

Datapac achieved the Gold status based on its experience and expertise in delivering Veeam-powered cloud data management services to guarantee data availability and data protection for Irish businesses.

Veeam has more than 375,000 customers worldwide. Datapac’s step...