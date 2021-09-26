Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Globalization Partners completes intern programme

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
26th September, 2021
Globalization Partners completes intern programme
Jennifer Jarnstrom, software engineer, Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners, the global employment platform, has completed its first-ever internship programme. The four interns were part of the company’s software development team’s inaugural 13-week paid programme. Each intern subsequently accepted an offer for a permanent position with Globalization Partners.

The four GMIT graduates, Andrés Penas Palmeiro, Grace Keane, Klaudija Medeksaite and Sagheer Ahmad, were led remotely by two senior software engineers from the Globalization Partners European technology headquarters in Galway....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘It’s a benefit on both sides. Employees can spend more time on human tasks while citizens are getting their services faster and in a more accurate way’

RPA training to increase for public servants

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Anne O’Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, with Fiona Parfrey, co-founder of Riley

Vodafone to supply sustainable period products to staff

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Eric Mosley: ‘Like a lot of teenagers in the 1980s, I had a Commodore 64 and was into computer games. What was great about those gaming computers back then was that they were open, and you could program them’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Super human: how Workhuman conquered the market

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Richard Stafford, its founder and chief executive, to seek out pre-seed funding in September, raising €225,000 Picture: Fergal Phillips

Start-up of the Month - Fettle

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1