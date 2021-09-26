Globalization Partners completes intern programme

Globalization Partners, the global employment platform, has completed its first-ever internship programme. The four interns were part of the company’s software development team’s inaugural 13-week paid programme. Each intern subsequently accepted an offer for a permanent position with Globalization Partners.

The four GMIT graduates, Andrés Penas Palmeiro, Grace Keane, Klaudija Medeksaite and Sagheer Ahmad, were led remotely by two senior software engineers from the Globalization Partners European technology headquarters in Galway....