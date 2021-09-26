Getting to grips with the future
Alex Meehan examines the challenges for Ireland’s data centre sector and how it needs to evolve
Any conversation about the future of the data centre sector in Ireland needs to take in all of the recent talking points about energy shortages and renewable sources of power. In addition, it shouldn’t just presume things will go on as they have. Because if the sector isn’t handled properly, there may not be a future for it at all.
That’s the opinion of Phil Kane, country manager for data centre...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Super human: how Workhuman conquered the market
Unlike many Irish tech unicorns, Eric Mosley’s Workhuman has been a slow burner, feeling its way to success organically through insights acted upon and wisdom learned. Now, with six million users across 170 countries, the work rewards platform is truly a force to be reckoned with