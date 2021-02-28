Getting on top of the desktop
What if we had a technology that made the remote working experience as smooth as sitting at a desktop PC in the office? Virtual desktop infrastructure promises to do just that
How do you deliver desktop computing power to workers who are not at their desks? It’s a question that every company has been asking itself since March last year, and a number of solutions have sprung forth.
Remote access, file sharing, virtual private networks and, it has to be said, a fair amount of wing-and-a-prayer use of consumer services such as Dropbox and Google Drive have all featured. Standing head and shoulders above...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Security watch: This is the end(point)
Endpoint security can make or break your business, now more than ever
Covid-19 exposes cracks in contact centre services
People’s frustration with poor customer support from telcos reached boiling point during the pandemic, but it’s been bubbling up for years