Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Getting on top of the desktop

What if we had a technology that made the remote working experience as smooth as sitting at a desktop PC in the office? Virtual desktop infrastructure promises to do just that

Jason Walsh
28th February, 2021
Getting on top of the desktop
Virtual desktop infrastructure does away with local installation of operating systems and applications, as well as data storage, and instead serves it to the desktop user from a server

How do you deliver desktop computing power to workers who are not at their desks? It’s a question that every company has been asking itself since March last year, and a number of solutions have sprung forth.

Remote access, file sharing, virtual private networks and, it has to be said, a fair amount of wing-and-a-prayer use of consumer services such as Dropbox and Google Drive have all featured. Standing head and shoulders above...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

IT departments now have to maintain the security of a network perimeter which is more dispersed, and vulnerable, than it’s possibly ever been before

Security watch: This is the end(point)

Connected Róisín Kiberd 2 hours ago
Eir was singled out for its dire customer service and dropped out of the top 150 ranking of Irish businesses. Picture: Rollingnews

Covid-19 exposes cracks in contact centre services

Connected Ian Campbell 2 hours ago
Paschal Naylor, chief executive of Arkphire: ‘Business leaders need to reflect on the inherent challenges associated with long-term remote working from an employee’s perspective’

Arkphire study finds bosses and staff divided over remote working

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Enda Gunnell, chief executive at Pinergy, with the new Pinergy Lifestyle App. Picture: Shane O’Neill

Pinergy launches home energy monitoring app

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1