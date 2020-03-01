Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

GDPR means having a wide safety net

As companies become more security conscious, the topic of cyber insurance is increasingly coming to the fore

1st March, 2020
3
The cost of a breach or attack is more than just paying a fine; it involves reputational damage, loss of revenue and the cost of recovery

Close to two years since GDPR came into play, most people are well past the initial conversations about security and delving into the details.

Considering the long road it’s been to make companies realise how important security is, it can feel like the hard work has been done. Yet the conversation has moved on to what happens when you have the basics taken care of.

Everyone’s security and privacy set-up will be different,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Consumer culture drives growth of data centres

There’s more to the evolving and growing sector than massive power consumption and small workforces

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

5G will take enterprise mobility to the next level

Fifth generation mobile communication is about more than just increased speed: it will facilitate smart cities and autonomous vehicles and its implications for business are enormous

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

Banks face a battle to stay relevant

Start-ups, new regulations and changing consumer expectations are threatening one of the last bastions of the high street

Ian Campbell | 2 hours ago