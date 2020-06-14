Gaming the system: why Munster is jumping on the esports bandwagon

Munster Rugby’s announcement of its new esports team last week is the biggest step to date in the evolution of competitive gaming in Ireland. The two-time European champions are seeking to conquer the continent in another sphere, as Munster Rugby Gaming will compete in the Northern League of Legends Championship.
The competition is part of a string of professional leagues for the League of Legends game, the most popular esports platform in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team