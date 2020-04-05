Flipdish: Turning the restaurant delivery app around

Flipdish provides a white-label app service for restaurants so they can reach customers directly. Founded in 2015 by brothers Conor and James McCarthy, the current product was quite a change from what the duo had initially envisioned.

“Our original plan was to build a food marketplace like JustEat, one app with all the local takeaways. We wanted to do that because I was frustrated with the user experience of the apps on the market,” Conor McCarthy...