Flipdish: Turning the restaurant delivery app around

Flipdish provides a white-label app service for restaurants so they can reach customers directly. Founded in 2015 by brothers Conor and James McCarthy, the current product was quite a change from what the duo had initially envisioned.
“Our original plan was to build a food marketplace like JustEat, one app with all the local takeaways. We wanted to do that because I was frustrated with the user experience of the apps on the market,” Conor McCarthy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team