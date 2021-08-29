Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Expleo enhances visitor experience at National Museums NI

The IT services provider is helping the Northern Ireland museums group to use wifi data to track how visitors use their exhibitions

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
29th August, 2021
Expleo enhances visitor experience at National Museums NI
Andrew Bruce, head of delivery NI at Expleo Group, and Colin Catney, chief operating officer at National Museums NI: ‘Expleo is firmly committed to giving enterprises the tools to embark on a rich phase of tech-driven exploration.’

Expleo, an IT services provider, has announced a partnership with National Museums NI, to help the museum group gain a better picture of the visitor journey at the Ulster Museum.

Expleo has helped National Museums NI harness wifi data being routinely generated to inform the flow of visitors around the museum. Over a three-month test period pre-pandemic, the business conducted trials of the technology. Information about the test being carried out was on display in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Steve Fleming, chief executive of Voxxify, said once the initial panic of adapting to the pandemic was over, Irish companies quickly started looking at VDI as a means of enriching the experience of users

Virtualised desktop infrastructure: keeping it real for remote workers

Connected Alex Meehan 12 hours ago
Epson EB-PU1000 series is this month’s Star Buy

Buyer’s Guide: The latest projectors from the big players

Connected Stephen Errity 12 hours ago
Apple has announced that iPhones will soon include a number of new tools designed to aid law enforcement. Picture: Sopa Images

Apple’s new privacy policy: protection or control?

Connected Eva Short 12 hours ago
Kyrill and Artyom Zorin, founders of Zorin Group: the brothers’ product Zorin OS is used by the Italian city of Vicenza, displacing Windows on most of the municipality’s computers. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Operating systems: is this the end of operations

Connected Jason Walsh 12 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1