Expleo aims to help businesses get back on track

A new initiative launched last month aims to mitigate some of the economic hardship being experienced by firms as a result of the pandemic.

Expleo, the Dublin-based IT services provider and digital transformation specialist, announced it is offering €100,000-worth of free consultancy services to firms disrupted and impacted by Covid-19. Since the service was launched it has received country-wide attention, Phil Codd, managing director at Expleo, told Connected.

“At the moment, we...