Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Expleo aims to help businesses get back on track

The Irish tech company is offering €100,000-worth of free consultancy services to businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, writes Claire McNamara

11th October, 2020
2
Expleo, the Dublin-based IT services provider and digital transformation specialist, announced it is offering €100,000-worth of free consultancy services to firms disrupted and impacted by Covid-19

A new initiative launched last month aims to mitigate some of the economic hardship being experienced by firms as a result of the pandemic.

Expleo, the Dublin-based IT services provider and digital transformation specialist, announced it is offering €100,000-worth of free consultancy services to firms disrupted and impacted by Covid-19. Since the service was launched it has received country-wide attention, Phil Codd, managing director at Expleo, told Connected.

“At the moment, we...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The next steps for a remote working world

With UC and collaboration tools the norm and luxuries becoming essentials, the focus is now on making these services smarter and better, reports Quinton O’Reilly

Quinton O'Reilly | 2 hours ago

When B2B billing is second nature

Now in its second life as a business, Chargify is pushing hard to expand in Ireland and worldwide despite the pandemic

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Olive Group brings mental health course to digital channels

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago