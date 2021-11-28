Expanded GEC to be Ireland’s ‘entrepreneurial superhub’

Eamonn Sayers, manager of the Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC), believes the expanding innovation hub can become Ireland’s answer to Station F in Paris, the world’s biggest start-up campus.

“We’re creating Ireland’s entrepreneurial superhub. We’ll be the base where government, citizens, academics, communities, and corporates work together on creating economic wealth for Ireland,” Sayers told Connected.

“It will be Ireland’s equivalent to Station F...