Each&Other creates 10 jobs to aid growth in European markets
Award-winning Dublin-based user experience business is expanding further into European markets
Each&Other, a Dublin-based user experience (UX) business, is creating ten jobs which will bring total staff at the company to 25.
The business, which was named European UX Agency of the year for 2020, is currently expanding further into European markets and the new roles will aid that growth.
“This is an exciting time for Each&Other as we invest in the German market, our employees and our customers,” Brian Herron, director at Each&Other, said....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
My Tech Life: ‘It has been a mixed bag during the pandemic’
Barry McNerney is chief executive of UnifyOrdering, a software system which allows hospitality businesses and their suppliers to manage all their orders, and a restaurateur
Lucky Beard invests €1.1m in Irish office
South African design and advisory firm saw growth as pandemic stimulated move to digitisation
6 on 6: Tech leaders’ questions and answers
From the HSE hack to social media charging a fee, Emmet Ryan has six questions for six tech experts
Using technology to safely explore the sea
Ruairí Gallagher, chief executive at FjordStrong, is working on making it easier to explore marine life without damaging habitats