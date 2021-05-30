Each&Other creates 10 jobs to aid growth in European markets

Each&Other, a Dublin-based user experience (UX) business, is creating ten jobs which will bring total staff at the company to 25.

The business, which was named European UX Agency of the year for 2020, is currently expanding further into European markets and the new roles will aid that growth.

“This is an exciting time for Each&Other as we invest in the German market, our employees and our customers,” Brian Herron, director at Each&Other, said....