Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Does Europe stack up in tech?

Europe is a rich and technologically advanced society, but when it comes to information technology it has long played second fiddle to the US, and is in danger of being outpaced by China. Jason Walsh asks why

Jason Walsh
30th January, 2022
Does Europe stack up in tech?
European tech firms do not seem to have anything like the impact on our culture that the US and Asian giants do. Picture: Getty

Think of a technology company and you are likely to imagine an American outfit: Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon or Netflix. In the specific area of hardware, possibly Dell, HP or IBM come to mind. Or perhaps, if you work in IT, Cisco or NetApp.

The cliché that today ‘every business is a tech business’ has some validity, but it is the hardware, software and internet giants that we all think about when we think about...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Cormac McKenna of PharmacyConnect with colleague David Dodd of David Dodd Pharmacy Greystones at the launch of the latter’s pharmacy app

Survey: pharmacy customers want better app access

Connected Emmet Ryan
Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland, said 70 per cent of Irish organisations were gathering data faster than they could analyse it

Dell launches Apex storage

Connected Emmet Ryan
By January 2021 Miriam Mullins had hit 500,000 and now has 1.7 million followers. Her content began purely as comedy but has evolved to providing advice and now is being used by Mullins for activism. Picture: Fergal Philips

Fancy having a go at TikTok? Just do it

Connected Emmet Ryan
George Maybury, public sector director at Dell Technologies Ireland. Picture: Jason McCarthy

How public perception shapes public IT

Connected Jason Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1