Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Digital transformation lights a path through the darkness

Some were already under way and some were forced by Covid-19, but digital transformation strategies are at the centre of many organisations’ plans. The right technologies not only keep the lights on, but improve and expand business

Jason Walsh
31st January, 2021
Digital transformation lights a path through the darkness
After Covid-19 came, digital transformation was no longer a long-term strategy, it was a survival tactic

Digital transformation has been a buzz phrase in the corporate world for some years now: every large business seemed to be moving online, providing customer self-service, introducing artificial intelligence and the internet of things, all the while tearing up long-standing processes.

Back down on planet earth, progress was mixed. Some businesses did introduce new technologies that smoothed out kinks, while others seemed to be caught light a deer in the headlights.

And then came Covid-19....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nick Leeder, head of Google Ireland: ‘What I didn’t understand until I got into this job was how important Ireland is in shaping Google across the region.’ Picture: Fergal Philips

‘Google is noisy inside . . . It reminds me of a newsroom’

Connected Emmet Ryan 5 hours ago
Forty-seven per cent of the Irish workforce worked exclusively from home during lockdown, one of the highest rates in Europe

Planning for the distributed workplace

Connected Jason Walsh 5 hours ago
‘There is an art in distinguishing between having enough human interaction with your customers and not wasting time’

Automatic for the people: how to get the best from CRM

Connected Alex Meehan 5 hours ago
Almost 70 per cent of organisations already using cloud will increase their cloud spending after a year of Covid-19 disruption, according to research by Gartner

Why cloud is the new normal

Connected Ian Campbell 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1