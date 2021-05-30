Digital fitness: an exercise in resilience

For every person who ate poorly and generally neglected their health during the pandemic, there’s also someone who used this time of cultural hibernation to get into fitness. Digital fitness, specifically.

With gyms closed and a ban on outdoor gatherings, fitness fans, weightlifters and yogis turned their homes into studios instead.

This cultural shift was in full swing by the summer of 2020, when August saw a month-long global shortage of dumbbells. Peloton,...