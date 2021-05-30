Devices as a service: outsourcing the hassle
Managing a fleet of devices scattered across a wide area brings its own challenges but need not be a headache
With growing numbers of people being vaccinated, lots of Irish companies are looking to the future with a fresh sense of optimism. For many, this future will include a lot more remote working than it did before the pandemic.
But with the adaptability and convenience of having staff work from home comes an administrative headache for employers. Managing a fleet of devices scattered across a wide area brings its own challenges, not least of which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
My Tech Life: ‘It has been a mixed bag during the pandemic’
Barry McNerney is chief executive of UnifyOrdering, a software system which allows hospitality businesses and their suppliers to manage all their orders, and a restaurateur
Lucky Beard invests €1.1m in Irish office
South African design and advisory firm saw growth as pandemic stimulated move to digitisation
6 on 6: Tech leaders’ questions and answers
From the HSE hack to social media charging a fee, Emmet Ryan has six questions for six tech experts
Using technology to safely explore the sea
Ruairí Gallagher, chief executive at FjordStrong, is working on making it easier to explore marine life without damaging habitats