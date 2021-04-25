DataSolutions sets ambitious carbon-neutral target

DataSolutions, a Dublin-based business, aims to be the world’s first carbon-neutral IT distributor by the end of the year.

After measuring its CO2 emissions for 2018 and 2019, which amounted to 100 tonnes, DataSolutions hired a sustainability consultant to aid it to reach carbon-neutral status.

“We have been looking into it for over a year. We’ve done a lot within the business to reduce our carbon footprint. There was a wall of information to get through,”...