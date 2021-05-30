DataSolutions security division revenue grows by €7.5 million

DataSolutions has announced that revenue for its security division grew substantially in 2020, up €7.5 million compared to 2019. The growth was driven by increased demand from existing customers and new vendor partnerships.

The new vendors were Neustar, D3 Security, ColorTokens, Ordr and Orca Security. In its announcement, the business said the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise in home working had played key roles in the increased demand for its services.

“Our dedication to delivering specialised technical...