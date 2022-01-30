Datapac managed services grew to €6 million in 2021
Datapac, the technology solutions provider, saw its managed services revenues grow to €6 million in 2021. A significant part of this growth was the increased demand for its managed IT helpdesk service, which rose by more than 50 per cent last year.
In recent years, Datapac has expanded its customer support team. That included an investment in management platforms and new automated technologies, along with €500,000 per annum in training and development for its team.
Datapac’s total...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Survey: pharmacy customers want better app access
A survey has found that 93 per cent of parents want to be able to order from local pharmacies via an app
Does Europe stack up in tech?
Europe is a rich and technologically advanced society, but when it comes to information technology it has long played second fiddle to the US, and is in danger of being outpaced by China. Jason Walsh asks why
Fancy having a go at TikTok? Just do it
From dancers to comedians to charities, Emmet Ryan gleans the lessons to be learned from Ireland’s top success stories on the app