Datapac managed services grew to €6 million in 2021

Datapac, the technology solutions provider, saw its managed services revenues grow to €6 million in 2021. A significant part of this growth was the increased demand for its managed IT helpdesk service, which rose by more than 50 per cent last year.

In recent years, Datapac has expanded its customer support team. That included an investment in management platforms and new automated technologies, along with €500,000 per annum in training and development for its team.

Datapac’s total...