Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Datapac closes €200k Caulfield McCarthy deal

Digital transformation will give workers at retailer’s SuperValu stores access to business applications

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
28th March, 2021
Datapac closes €200k Caulfield McCarthy deal
Michael O’Mahony, director of finance at Caulfield McCarthy Group and Christine Fortune, business relationship manager at Datapac, announced the deal in one of the retail group’s SuperValu stores

Datapac has completed a €200,000 digital transformation deal with retailer Caulfield McCarthy. The deal will enable Caulfield McCarthy’s 300 employees across its three SuperValu stores in Waterford, Kilkenny and Bandon to securely access business applications.

“We’re delighted to work with Caulfield McCarthy and to support its growth through a reliable, secure and high-performing IT infrastructure,” said Christine Fortune, business relationship manager at Datapac.

“By embracing the very latest technology across...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Karyn Harty, partner at McCann FitzGerald: ‘People think there is a carte blanche here to say what you like, but there isn’t.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Online reputation: what’s your good name worth?

Connected Alex Meehan 1 hour ago
Roland Pust, chief executive and creative director of MM Creative, says the subscription model allows him more flexibility

Software as a stream: how subscription models became the norm

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Vast numbers of people are working at home, at kitchen tables and on sofas around Ireland

Is hybrid working here to stay?

Connected Alex Meehan 1 hour ago
The rapid pace at which technology changes means the learning never stops if you want to stay on top of your game

Tending to the grassroots is the future of tech talent

Connected Fiona Alston 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1