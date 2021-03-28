Datapac closes €200k Caulfield McCarthy deal

Datapac has completed a €200,000 digital transformation deal with retailer Caulfield McCarthy. The deal will enable Caulfield McCarthy’s 300 employees across its three SuperValu stores in Waterford, Kilkenny and Bandon to securely access business applications.

“We’re delighted to work with Caulfield McCarthy and to support its growth through a reliable, secure and high-performing IT infrastructure,” said Christine Fortune, business relationship manager at Datapac.

“By embracing the very latest technology across...