Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Data: store it or bin it?

With the total amount of data exploding globally, the need for fast and secure remote access to data storage along with effective back-up services is only going to become more important

Alex Meehan
25th April, 2021
Data: store it or bin it?
A problem for companies is that storage plans that once made sense can start to cost a lot more as time goes on and data grows steadily. Picture: Getty

As the world moves towards an ever more digital future, the amount of data we all generate is growing. It’s increasing on a personal level as we all use more smartphone apps, take high-res photographs and shoot 4K videos, and it’s also growing in the corporate world as more and more core business functions move online and into the cloud.

Storing all this data, keeping it safe, deleting it when required...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

During the rush to get people up and running with remote work during lockdown, printing was forgotten about

Paper cuts: Finding solutions to problem of printing

Connected Jason Walsh 4 hours ago
Throughout 2020, criminals seized the opportunity to capitalise on the confusion created by Covid-19. Picture: Getty

Security Watch: Ransomware epidemic rages on

Connected Róisín Kiberd 4 hours ago
Whether in the form of digitised patient records, clinical trial information or tracking data from patients’ bodies, data offers new opportunities in healthcare

AI: the promise of better health through knowledge

Connected Jason Walsh 4 hours ago
Smart infrastructure projects use a range of technologies to map data to the physical world around us

Smart infrastructure: the data things are made of

Connected Jason Walsh 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1