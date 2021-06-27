Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Data storage and back-up: IT that’s fit for purpose and back on track

Faced with the March 2020 lockdown, lots of Irish companies did their best to get staff up and running remotely. But now it’s time to ask if pandemic measures are fit for purpose in the medium to long term

Alex Meehan
27th June, 2021
Data storage and back-up: IT that’s fit for purpose and back on track
It’s important to have technology which is scalable and designed for the modern era, according to Dell Techonolgies

Right now, all around Ireland, lots of small to medium sized companies are reorienting for a future that seems set to involve much more working from home and distributed computing than ever before.

It seems the end of the pandemic is in sight. But one of its many consequences is that for a lot of people, work now happens wherever they happen to be and not necessarily just in an office. So what are the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

CRM systems thrive on fresh information, up-to-date contacts and good quality customer interaction. Picture: Getty Images

CRM: Is data driving your business?

Connected Alex Meehan 2 hours ago
The service provision landscape could be a win-win with both parties benefiting, according Blacknight Solutions’ Michele Neylon. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Managed services: Integrating IT into the business

Connected Jason Walsh 2 hours ago
While digital trapnsformation brings many benefits, it is clear that there is a downside. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A tech too far: Have we become too dependent on technology?

Connected Jason Walsh 2 hours ago
Richard Cantwell, principal consultant at Gamma: ‘I apply geographical knowledge to client need, identifying where a retailer is strong and not so strong based on its network of outlets.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mobile business: The science of where we are

Connected Eva Short 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1