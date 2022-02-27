‘Data centres are to the digital economy what hospitals are to healthcare’

One of the contradictions in online life is that we understand the internet, on some level at least, as something that runs on hardware – routers, servers, masts and undersea cables – but at the same time we describe it as a cloud.

This term is helpful for creating the sense of information travelling between devices, but it’s also, by definition, nebulous. Clouds are uncontrollable, elemental, prone to dissolving or moving away as soon as...