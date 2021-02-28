Data analytics: Reading between the lines
Data-aided, and even data-led, decision-making is not something for the future, it’s happening now. We look at how Irish business is crunching information
Data analytics has been on the lips of chief information officers for the last few years, but there are clear signs out there in the world at large that it is moving from words to action.
The recent stock market frenzy around Palantir Technologies, the big data company co-founded by controversial billionaire Peter Thiel, is only one indication that businesses are betting the future on data. Or rather, they are reasoning that data will mean...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Security watch: This is the end(point)
Endpoint security can make or break your business, now more than ever
Covid-19 exposes cracks in contact centre services
People’s frustration with poor customer support from telcos reached boiling point during the pandemic, but it’s been bubbling up for years