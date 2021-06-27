Cybersecurity: The case for the defence

There’s a scientific paper dating from the 1960s, written by the mathematician and early computer pioneer John von Neumann, called Theory of Self-Reproducing Automata. It predicts the age of the computer virus, speculating that it will one day be possible for a mechanical organism to self-replicate, infecting and damaging machines in the way a virus particle attacks the human body.

Today we live in those same viral times: while strains of Covid-19 occupy...