Cybersecurity: Not without my data

€10.1 billion – that’s how much criminals earned from ransomware last year, according to a report published by the European Union’s Agency for Cybersecurity. The profits show little sign of falling; 2020 has been a year of anxiety and distraction, and cybercriminals have rushed to capitalise on the chaos.

“It’s getting worse as time goes on,” said Michael Conway, director of Renaissance.

“It’s an illegal business, but it’s...