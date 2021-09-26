Subscribe Today
Cyber criminals matching names to phone numbers likely to be behind rise of phishing calls

A ‘data scraping’ attack that took place in 2019 on Facebook resulted in an enormous amount of personal data making its way onto the web . . . and into the wrong hands

Alex Meehan
26th September, 2021
‘There has been such a major increase in phishing attempt recently that many people now ignore such text messages, and even flat out refuse to answer phone calls from numbers they don’t recognise’

Have you noticed a major increase in the number of robo scam calls you’re receiving? What about text messages asking you to confirm suspicious bank transactions, or to confirm a delivery for something you don’t remember ordering?

If so, you’re not alone. There has been such a major increase in this type of phishing attempt recently that many people now ignore such text messages, and even flat out refuse to answer...

Related Stories

‘It’s a benefit on both sides. Employees can spend more time on human tasks while citizens are getting their services faster and in a more accurate way’

RPA training to increase for public servants

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Jennifer Jarnstrom, software engineer, Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners completes intern programme

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Anne O’Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, with Fiona Parfrey, co-founder of Riley

Vodafone to supply sustainable period products to staff

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago
Eric Mosley: ‘Like a lot of teenagers in the 1980s, I had a Commodore 64 and was into computer games. What was great about those gaming computers back then was that they were open, and you could program them’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Super human: how Workhuman conquered the market

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 hours ago

