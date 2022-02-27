CubeMatch to create 50 jobs
The Dublin-based business, which offers managed services and consultancy in the financial sector, is also opening a new office to support hybrid working
CubeMatch is to create 50 jobs across its sites worldwide, in addition to 100 that were announced last year. The Dublin-based business, which offers managed services and consultancy in the financial sector, was established in 2010 and has grown organically and through acquisitions in the subsequent decade.
“Dublin is a strategic hub for our European business, and our new office will give us space to grow while keeping us close to our European customers,” Tom Melville, the company’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Leaders’ questions & answers: six experts weigh in
From Wayflyer soaring to Wordle’s popularity, Emmet Ryan asks the opinion of tech bosses on issues of the day
Un-circling the wagons to secure sustainable tech
With environmental, social and governance (ESG) climbing to the top of the corporate agenda, more and more organisations are casting a critical eye on their IT estate. Jason Walsh asks if the circular economy means computers can really be sustainable
The fourth literacy skill: why digital skills should be essential learning
It’s about time we added digital skills to all school curriculums, leaving no child behind. Fiona Alston reports on the state of play in IT in education, from primary to third level
Start-up of the Month: Gigable connects people to deliver tasty results
This fast-growing company gives freelance delivery workers access to businesses which need them, and vice versa