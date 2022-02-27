Subscribe Today
CubeMatch to create 50 jobs

The Dublin-based business, which offers managed services and consultancy in the financial sector, is also opening a new office to support hybrid working

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
27th February, 2022
CubeMatch to create 50 jobs
Jacob Koshy, chief financial officer, Tom Melville, chief executive and Tom Lane, chief operating office, CubeMatch. Picture: Mac Innes Photography

CubeMatch is to create 50 jobs across its sites worldwide, in addition to 100 that were announced last year. The Dublin-based business, which offers managed services and consultancy in the financial sector, was established in 2010 and has grown organically and through acquisitions in the subsequent decade.

“Dublin is a strategic hub for our European business, and our new office will give us space to grow while keeping us close to our European customers,” Tom Melville, the company’s...

