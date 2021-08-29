CubeMatch acquires Bishopsgate Financial

CubeMatch, a digital transformation-focused financial consultancy based in Dublin, has acquired Bishopsgate Financial, a management consultancy business based in London.

Combined, the expanded business will have more than 250 employees, 40 customers and projected full-year revenues close to €30 million with operations across Ireland, Britain, Germany, India, the Netherlands and Singapore.

Mike Hampson, chief executive of Bishopsgate Financial, said he was excited by the acquisition.