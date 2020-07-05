Sunday July 5, 2020
Crossing the digital divide

Online citizen engagement with the state accelerated dramatically during lockdown, but it’s a transition that was already gathering momentum. Ian Campbell talks to people on the inside of a digital revolution, including government chief information officer Barry Lowry

5th July, 2020
Online citizen engagement with the state accelerated dramatically during lockdown, but it’s a transition that was already gathering momentum

The push that the pandemic has given to eGovernment is not something anyone could have predicted or would have wanted. But the way it has accelerated citizen engagement with online services could turn out to be a watershed moment in Ireland’s progress towards becoming a more digital society.

Barry Lowry, the government’s chief information officer, said that it has helped advance a transition that was already well under way.

“There were...

