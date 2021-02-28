Covid-19 exposes cracks in contact centre services

When Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, and Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Communications, were compelled by consumer pressure to meet with Eir and Vodafone in November to discuss customer complaints, you knew something was broken.

The response by the Government to an avalanche of upset citizens seemed to accept it was an unfortunate aberration caused by the pandemic. “I am certain the telecommunications customer care issues will be resolved in the short term,” said...