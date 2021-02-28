Covid-19 exposes cracks in contact centre services
People’s frustration with poor customer support from telcos reached boiling point during the pandemic, but it’s been bubbling up for years
When Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, and Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Communications, were compelled by consumer pressure to meet with Eir and Vodafone in November to discuss customer complaints, you knew something was broken.
The response by the Government to an avalanche of upset citizens seemed to accept it was an unfortunate aberration caused by the pandemic. “I am certain the telecommunications customer care issues will be resolved in the short term,” said...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Security watch: This is the end(point)
Endpoint security can make or break your business, now more than ever
Sport performance tech: the science of winning
It has been a tech-year journey to reach the €10 million funding mark, but Orreco’s Dr Brian Moore is only getting started