Cork teen wins global technology award

Saanvi Kaushik, 13, from Cork city has won the technology category at Technovation, a global competition that saw 5,900 girls from 60 countries develop 1,700 mobile apps to solve community problems.

Stellar, the app developed by Kaushik, was selected as the best in the technology category beating entries from all over the world. The app provides timely and affordable paediatric occupational therapy services to children who need them.

Kaushik got the idea after seeing the challenges her mother, who...