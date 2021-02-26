Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Connected Podcast: Kealon Lennon of CleverCards

The CleverCards CEO joins Emmet Ryan to talk about how he went from the virtual greetings business to payments

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
26th February, 2021
Connected Podcast: Kealon Lennon of CleverCards
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Fresh off striking a big deal with Mastercard, Kealon Lennon of CleverCards joins Emmet Ryan on the big show to talk about how he went from the virtual greetings business to payments, his dislike of the word pivot, and what's next for CleverCards.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on iTunes

Listen on Google Podcasts

Share this post

Related Stories

Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Phones, buds, and 5G with Samsung's Russell Keating

Connected Emmet Ryan 6 days ago
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Making home working security simple

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

The eye test you wear with Don Stack

Connected Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago
Nick Leeder, head of Google Ireland: ‘What I didn’t understand until I got into this job was how important Ireland is in shaping Google across the region.’ Picture: Fergal Philips

‘Google is noisy inside . . . It reminds me of a newsroom’

Connected Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1