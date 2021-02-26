Fresh off striking a big deal with Mastercard, Kealan Lennon of CleverCards joins Emmet Ryan on the big show to talk about how he went from the virtual greetings business to payments, his dislike of the word pivot, and what's next for CleverCards.
Connected Podcast: Kealan Lennon of CleverCards
The CleverCards CEO joins Emmet Ryan to talk about how he went from the virtual greetings business to payments
